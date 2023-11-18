U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Mark V. Shoen Acquires 132,500 Shares

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,807.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U-Haul Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $55.52 on Friday. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 429.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 42.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 55.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in U-Haul by 760.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on U-Haul

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.