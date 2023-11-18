UBS Group Trims Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price to $75.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

