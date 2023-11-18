Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 10,733 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,229.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $140,106.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75.

On Thursday, August 24th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $77,987.34.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

