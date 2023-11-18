UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.51 on Friday. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

