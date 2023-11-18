UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.
UGI Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.51 on Friday. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGI
Institutional Trading of UGI
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.