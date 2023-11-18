UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 31.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 52.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,658,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 196.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

