UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $119,796.95 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22.

On Monday, August 28th, J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00.

On Friday, August 25th, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80.

UMBF opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 545,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,818,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

