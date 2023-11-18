Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

