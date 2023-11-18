United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 2%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.35 ($20.81) and last traded at €19.61 ($21.09). Approximately 243,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.00 ($21.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

