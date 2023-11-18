United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.96

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 7540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UUGRY shares. Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($12.89) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,016.67.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.