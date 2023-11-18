Unity Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.79 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 423.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

