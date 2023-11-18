UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.73. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 199,882 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 127.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.