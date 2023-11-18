Uxin (UXIN) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 19th.

Uxin Stock Performance

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Uxin by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 5,022,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uxin by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 290,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

