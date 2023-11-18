Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $271.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $225.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.54. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.04%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

