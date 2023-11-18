Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VLE opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.98% and a net margin of 64.80%. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4514436 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

