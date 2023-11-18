Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

