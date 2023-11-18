Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Shares of VEII opened at $0.08 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company offers credit and debit card processing services to multinational retailers. It also provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing of software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

