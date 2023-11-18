Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

