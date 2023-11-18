Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $793,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $206.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.