Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.