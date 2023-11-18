Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.