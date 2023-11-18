Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $191.80. 489,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,106. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.