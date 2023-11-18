Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

