Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

