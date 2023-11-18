Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Price Performance

Veradigm stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

