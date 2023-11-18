Veradigm’s (MDRX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.87. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

