Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:J opened at $135.32 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

