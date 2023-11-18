Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,329,000 after acquiring an additional 125,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,752 shares of company stock valued at $850,297. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.