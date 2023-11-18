Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.