Veritable L.P. Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 370.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.