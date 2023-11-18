Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.36 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

