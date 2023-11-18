Veritable L.P. Sells 1,328 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,160,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

