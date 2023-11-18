Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
