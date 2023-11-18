Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

