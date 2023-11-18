Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 5,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 54,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 3.4 %

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

