Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 174.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE AIO opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
