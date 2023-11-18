Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 174.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE AIO opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.