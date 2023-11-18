Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 2nd

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
