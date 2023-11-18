Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 2nd

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

