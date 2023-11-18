Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.73 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.