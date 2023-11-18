Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

