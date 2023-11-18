Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 2nd

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
