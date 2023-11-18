Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 2nd

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,878 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.