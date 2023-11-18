Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 22nd

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NFJ opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.86.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
