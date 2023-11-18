Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 22nd

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $22.17.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
