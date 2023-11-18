Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 22nd

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

