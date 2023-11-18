Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.17 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

