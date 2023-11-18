Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.23 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 78,127 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

