Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 13th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
