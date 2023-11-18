Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.