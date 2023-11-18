Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Down 1.8%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €24.73 ($26.59) and last traded at €24.73 ($26.59). 3,392,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.18 ($27.08).

Vonovia Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.42. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

