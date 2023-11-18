Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
