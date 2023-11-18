Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 52.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 60.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.