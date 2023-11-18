VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Announces Earnings Results

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

VPR Brands Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VPRB opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

