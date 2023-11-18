VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Announces Earnings Results

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.
VPR Brands Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VPRB opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
VPR Brands Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VPR Brands
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.