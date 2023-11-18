VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,472 shares in the company, valued at $142,605.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

