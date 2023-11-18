WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
WaFd Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $13.77 on Friday. WaFd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.
About WaFd
