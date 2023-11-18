Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.